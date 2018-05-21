Wolverton & Stony Stratford Rotary presents new Blood Bike ‘Sheila’ to SERV OBN

Wolverton & Stony Stratford Rotary Club has presented a brand new specially equipped ‘Blood Bike’ to SERV OBN

The local branch of the national charity Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers received the Yamaha FJR 1300 Authority last week.

In line with the SERV tradition of naming their bikes after distinguished women in the field of medicine, the Rotary bike bears the name ‘Sheila’, after Sheila Kitzinger MBE, a highly respected authority on natural childbirth.

SERV volunteers are fully qualified and experienced motor cyclists who are available on a standby rota basis to provide a rapid response transport service to collect and deliver urgent supplies of blood, platelets, baby milk and other important medical items between hospitals and health premises anywhere in the country out of normal hours, often during the night, and totally free of charge to the NHS.

“This Blood Bike represents the culmination of 15 months of our latest fundraising project and we are so grateful for all the public support in helping us achieve our £14,000 target," said rotary club president Tom Green.

Kamran Irani, the chairman of SERV OBN said: “This bike will be a most valuable addition to our fleet and enable us to continue helping to meet the needs of patients and medical staff requiring urgent supplies. Our sincere thanks go to Rotary for their tremendous efforts in making this possible”.

For more information about W&SS Rotary Club and SERV OBN visit www.wolvertonandsonystratfordrotaryclub.co.uk and www.serv.org.uk