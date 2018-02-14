Hearing Dogs for Deaf People to attend Milton Keynes Dons match on Saturday

The Milton Keynes branch of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People will be at The MK Dons v Charlton match on Saturday, raising funds for the Milton Keynes branch of the UK charity, which trains clever dogs to alert deaf people or those with impaired hearing, to sounds which they have difficulty in hearing or cannot hear at all.

Simple sounds that many people take for granted like the doorbell, an alarm clock and even danger signals like a fire or smoke alarm, makes a real difference to deaf people’s lives.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has been the charity’s Royal Patron since 1992. Among the charity’s current Patrons is TV presenter and broadcaster Ben Fogle – son of co-founder and vet Dr Bruce Fogle, and Greg Dyke OBE, chairman of The Football Association) and a British media executive, journalist and broadcaster.

Hearing dogs help deaf people reconnect with life as deafness can be very isolating. Clever canines do so much more than alert their recipient to sounds, as they can give a deaf person a newfound sense of independence and confidence when they have a loyal companion and a true friend at their side.

Hearing dogs have even saved countless lives in their important role; alerting their deaf recipient to fire alarms sounding at the dead of night, alerting them to the shouts of a loved one who is in peril and even saving their recipient from potential car thieves!

Dogs are known for their loyalty and love and Hearing Dogs for Deaf People see these valuable traits in a hearing dog, every day.

