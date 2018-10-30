Heat is on at new Marco Pierre White restaurant in Milton Keynes

Interest in the new Marco Pierre White restaurant in Milton Keynes is reaching boiling point ahead of the venue’s highly anticipated opening on November 12.

Diners wanting to be the first to try out the new New York Italian, can now reserve a table by contacting the restaurant which is already taking bookings, and steal-a-march on culinary aficionados from across the area.

Having announced last month that he was bringing his New York Italian to the town, foodies from across Buckinghamshire will now be transported to the Big Apple.

The new eaterie has been inspired by the famed chef’s Italian heritage and love for New York, as well as his passion for classic, simple, authentic food.

The Milton Keynes restaurant is also one of the first of the New York Italian brand to open with a new ‘edgy’ but elegant design and menu.

Inside the décor offers a stylish, understated sophistication while the relaxed, calm environment creates an all-inclusive ambience that’s elegant enough for couples wanting a special night out, or where a family will feel comfortable to enjoy a celebration or occasion.

Guests can now look forward to enjoying a mix of Italian-inspired dishes and American classics from a menu created personally by Marco himself.

Marco said: “This brand-new New York Italian is perfect for Milton Keynes. It represents friendly, all-occasion, elegant dining and will give the people of the area a great new place to go out and eat.

“The menu offers a fresh alternative, where authentic, uncomplicated food is served promptly. We want groups of friends and couples to come in to enjoy lunch or dinner or to celebrate a special occasion.

“It’s not pretentious, it’s just good food, served in a great environment.”

Attaining three Michelin stars by the age of 33 and having trained a generation of Britain’s most coveted chefs including Gordon Ramsay and Heston Blumenthal, restaurant lovers will be drooling at the prospect of trying out this new eaterie.

Marco added: “We lead such busy lives our favourite past time must be escapism. A lot of today’s restaurant habits are about casual dining, so casual, elegant spaces are really important but where guests are made to feel special.

“For me the most important aspect of any restaurant is the environment you’re sat. The lighting, the music, the staff all play their part.”

Following news that the famed chef was going to open a new restaurant, restaurant manager Olsi Zaimi has been inundated by enquiries and people wanting to book.

Olsi said: “Marco Pierre White wasn’t dubbed the Godfather of Modern cooking for no reason and it’s incredibly exciting to be opening a new restaurant in his name.

“The level of interest has been amazing and we’ve been taking bookings literally from the day we announced we were opening. We’re also offering guests a complimentary glass of Prosecco in the first month just to add to the occasion and to celebrate the opening of this fantastic new venue.”

To reserve a table please visit www.marcosmiltonkeynes.com