Help celebrate 50 years of Bletchley Youth Centre this weekend

To mark its 50 year anniversary, Bletchley Youth Centre will be holding a retro disco tomorrow (Saturday) evening.

"We hope it's going to be a night to reuinite with old friends and reminisce over the days when the building was a music hub with gig entry only costing 15 shillings!" organisers said.

"There will be a cash and card bar, tuck-shop, snacks, tea and cakes, a raffle, a photo-wall, live music and a visit from ex-youth club member Mayor David Hopkins and his wife Mayoress Susan Hopkins," they added.

Tickets for the event are on sale at £5 with half of all ticket sales going to OurRebekah and the remainder to Bletchley Youth Centre (registered charity number 300234).

No under 5's allowed - Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.

To reserve tickets drop an email to bletchleyyouthcentreevents18@gmail.com