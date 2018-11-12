Help Milton Keynes animal shelter net £30k this Christmas

A struggling animal shelter in Milton Keynes could be in the running for £30,000 - but it needs your help to secure the much-needed funding. HULA Animal Rescue, at Salford Farm in Aspley Guise, is hoping to raise £15,000 in donations from their Christmas appeal in association with the Big Give, where a funder will match every donation made between November 27 and December 4 via the Big Give website.

The shelter rescues and rehomes unwanted and abandoned animals in Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, and helps to prepare them for life in a new home with expert veterinary care and the revolutionary training programme, Open Paw.

The National Animal Welfare Trust (NAWT) is encouraging supporters, neighbours and anyone with a passion for animal welfare to donate from as little as £5 to the campaign, to help them secure the £30,000.

Alex Spurgeon, supporter relationship manager, said: “Every donation to the campaign is so important because it’s worth twice the amount to the animals in our care.

“It’s a wonderful way to ensure your donation goes even further towards improving the lives of homeless and abandoned animals in the area, at no extra cost.”

The money raised will go towards the veterinary treatment and rehabilitative care of animals like Rubin.

Rubin arrived at HULA after he was found left for dead, after being hit by a car on the A5 near Stanbridge. He was underweight and had a gaping wound.

Nicola Leach, centre manager at HULA said: “Rubin was handed over to a vet in Leighton Buzzard, where his huge wound was treated.

“Thankfully, Rubin now called Arthur, didn’t have to wait too long until his forever home found him.

“After we nursed him back to health, his loving and goofy personality shone through and new owner Karen couldn’t resist him.”

Alex added: “Sadly Rubin’s story isn’t the only case of neglect that the charity has seen over the last year, so veterinary care and rehabilitative training create an enormous expense. An expense which £30,000 of funding could make a big dent in.”

Every time someone donates, the Big Give will match the amount until the charity reaches their £15,000 goal or until the campaign ends at midday on December 4.

You can donate to the cause from November 27 until December 4, at https://secure.thebiggive.org.uk/charity/view/1467/national-animal-welfare-trust

Find out more about the Christmas campaign for the NAWT here: https://www.nawt.org.uk/blog/get-your-donations-doubled-big-give-november