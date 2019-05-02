Help Milton Keynes woman find "love of her life" cockatiel missing after devastating flat fire which was caught on video

A woman who lost two pets and all her possessions in a flat fire is desperately searching for her cockatiel that fled the blaze.

Simone de la Porte, who was left with only the clothes she stood up in, is offering £1,000 reward for the return of little Alex.

The flat was gutted by the blaze

She believes the terrified bird flew out of the window when the glass exploded during the fire in her Tattenhoe Park flat.

Sadly Simone’s cat Izzy-Belle and her parrot Jade perished in the flames, though another parrot, an African Grey called Missy, survived.

It is believed the fire started from the sun reflecting onto a Christmas tree that was on the balcony.

“Within 30 seconds of me noticing the fire, I watched it spread and the walls and floor of the balcony were on fire,” said Simone,

The beloved missing cockatiel

The windows and door frames melted and the glass exploded in my face. Huge flames came into the lounge and set the ceiling, curtains and walls on fire. The room filled with pitch black smoke,” said Simone, who is now living in temporary accommodation.

“The only thing keeping me going is the hope that Alex is alive and flew out the window when it exploded. He is all I have left in the world along with Missy,” she said.

“There hasn’t been a single sighting of him, which makes me believe someone has him. He is the sweetest bird ever and we haven’t spent a minute apart. He is the love of my life.”

Simone added:“I was moved to the flat originally after I suffered domestic violence. It was my safe place and my pets were my only family... I am so worried about Alex that I can’t eat or sleep. He hates being wet or cold."

The fire started at 5.35pm on April 19 while Simone was sitting watching a movie with Alex on her shoulder.

Anybody who has seen Alex in Milton Keynes should message the Citizen or call us on 01908 651309 and we will pass the details on.