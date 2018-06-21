Help rescue animals in Milton Keynes during store campaign

People are being encouraged to help rescue animals in need by visiting a pet store which has launched a new campaign.

Pets At Home in Bletchley will be raising money for MK Cat Rescue to help homeless pets as part of a summer fundraising event launched by pet welfare grants charity, Support Adoption For Pets.

Support Adoption For Pets has challenged Pets At Home stores across the UK to raise over £550K for pet rescue centres in the campaign running until Tuesday, July 3.

There will be a range of in-store fundraising activities taking place to raise awareness of the appeal, including the opportunity to buy a £1 scratch card and the chance to win prizes including five 50K 4inch HD TV’s, National Trust memberships and Love2Shop vouchers.

Amy Wilson, fundraising manager at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “The summer fundraising drive is a great opportunity for people to make a small donation that can make a massive difference to a pet rescue centre.

“We’re always so impressed by the great effort that stores go to to raise money for their local rescue, and we can’t wait to see what this year holds.”

The store manager added: “We’re delighted to be raising money for pets in need, and hope that the people of Bletchley will support us on our fundraising mission.

“Last year we raised almost £900 for MK Cat Rescue and this year the team are looking forward to raising even more money, as we hope that customers will be excited by the great range of prizes on offer.”

Support Adoption For Pets is an independent charity established by Pets at Home in 2006. Since then it has helped over 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK. In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in more than 439 Pets at Home stores.

For more information visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk