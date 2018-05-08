High court case bans BMX stunt rider from Milton Keynes shopping centre

A BMX daredevil who videoed himself performing stunts inside intu shopping centre has been punished with a high court injunction.

The rider, known only as Taylor, was taken to court by intu bosses, who said his actions were anti social, intimidating and risky to the public.

As a result Taylor has been banned from entering the centre on his bike. The ban will also apply to other people performing stunt in intu.

The court viewed footage of the stunts and observed Taylor;s daredevil behaviour and “confrontational attitude” to intu security staff.

He had been told to refrain from his activities and had already been made the subject of a banning order - but he ignored it.

The court injunction includes the words “persons unknown” to prevent any other people causing problems in the future on “recreational vehicles”.

Intu operations director Gordon McKinnon said: “Intu centres are family friendly and we want everyone to feel safe and enjoy themselves when they visit us. That’s why we’ve taken out an injunction to stop people from riding bikes, go-karts or any other vehicle in our centres..

“We’re not happy that we’ve had to take this action, but we’re just not prepared to take risks when it comes to safety.”