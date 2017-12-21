High ranking Milton Keynes Council officer suspended after city’s police chief is sacked

The “close friend” of sacked police chief Gez Chiariello is a Milton Keynes Council officer who is now facing disciplinary proceedings.

Liz Hodgkinson is a former police employee who moved to a leading job in the regulatory and taxi licensing department at the council.

Last week a hearing heard how she posed as a Sun newspaper journalist to help top cop Chiairello wreak revenge on his ex lover Lauren Henson (pictured).

Lauren was Chiariello’s former PA and had a lengthy relationship with the police chief before he started a relationship with a WPC, with whom he now has a baby.

Chiariello, 46, was facing misconduct allegations concerning Lauren as part of his tangled love life, and had been ordered by police not to contact her.

But at the hearing police disclosed a series of text and WhatsApp messages between him and Ms Hodgkinson, plotting to “cause trouble” for Lauren.

In one message Ms Hodgkinson wrote: “Pity we just can’t get rid of her.”

This week Ms Hodgkinson was suspended from her job at the council pending an investigation into the part she allegedly played in this matter.

The plot involved Ms Hodgkinson contacting Lauren’s new boss, allegedly to deter him form employing her.

In another message Chiariello ordered Ms Hodgkinson to monitor Lauren’s Facebook “every 15 to 30 minutes.

Ms Hodgkinson phoned local companies in a bid to discover which one was planning to employ Lauren.

In August she messaged Chiariello to say: “Rang another company, down to 2!!”

The police chief replied: “Let’s hope we get lucky.”

Ms Hodgkinson wrote: “might just send some anonymous letters into her (Lauren’s) director”, prompting a warning from Chiariello about fingerprints.

Ms Hodgkinson assured him she would get “paper out of the packet from work” wearing gloves to avoid fingerprints.

Later she wrote: “Got her! They are worried. Said all the things we talked about.”

One source told the Citizen: “This woman is an officer of the council and paid out of the public purse.

“She should not be using work paper and seemingly doing all this revenge stuff in work time.”

This week the Citizen asked MK Council if its employee’s alleged conduct would now be investigated. Days later Ms Hodgkinson was suspended.

A council spokesman said: “It is not normally appropriate to comment on matters relating to individual members of staff.”