Historic park in Milton Keynes to be restored with lottery funding

One of Milton Keynes' most historic parks is to be restored to its former glory thanks to a lottery heritage grant.

Work on Great Linford Manor Park will start early next month and some areas will be closed to the public while it is taking place.

Great Linford Manor park

The park, which is owned by the Parks Trust, has a history that can be traced back to Saxon times.

Many of its features date from the 17th and 18th centuries, when the park was laid out to provide the setting to the impressive Manor House. The house is privately owned but still provides the main focal point for its public surroundings.

But many of the park’s features are not well preserved or protected, and awareness of the historic design has become eroded., say the Parks Trust.

Contractors and Parks Trust staff plan to remove several trees and shrubs from the park in the first stage of the restoration project.

Some of these trees in the park are badly located or are in poor condition, they say.

Those around the historic ponds are damaging the walls and structures and blocking valuable light from reaching the water and its wildlife.

Although some of the trees may look old, in fact many are recent plantings (less than 50 years old) and did not form part of the original landscape, say experts.

Parks Trust project manager James Cairncross said:: “The removal of these trees is the first phase in this exciting project. Over the next year we will be re-instating many

historical features characteristic of the 18th century, including the Hine Spring which feeds the ponds, and replacing the small cascade between the ponds to allow water

to flow again."

He added: We’re doing the tree works early in the year so to avoid disturbing birds which will start looking for places to nest in the Spring.”

The Parks Trust will also be restoring paths, cleaning the ponds, and improving the interpretation around the park to make it more accessible and interesting to its residents and visitors.

You can check the Parks Trust website for more information about the project and the park closures here