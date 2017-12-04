Hits of the Sixties will bring Christmas cheer to homeless as Mods rock a city church

A night of music is set to rock the roof of a Milton Keynes church to help the homeless.

Sounds from such greats as The Who and The Jam will feature in the evening fundraiser supported by a local business.

The Keepers

Circlespin Promotions present a night of Sixties live music and DJs on Friday, December 22, from 7.30pm,in aid of homeless charity MK Open Door.

Ray Lee, front man of Mad Mods and Englishmen, and Ruthie McGarry, owner of 1960’s retro clothing shop All or Nothing, based in Shenley Brook End, have joined forces to put on something very special this Christmas.

The unusual venue of Christ the Cornerstone Church will see a packed dance floor to the sounds of The Who, The Jam, The Small Faces and original 60s influenced sounds from Northampton band The Keepers.

DJs will also be spinning a mix of mod, 60s, ska and northern soul throughout the evening, which will wind up around 1am.

Every penny raised will go directly to the charity which relies on public support to continue their essential work.

The charity has two drop-in centres for people who are street homeless or vulnerably housed. Services include a hot meal, washing facilities, change of clothes, toiletries and food items, and advice around housing, benefits and related issues. Visit http://www.opendoormk.org.uk

Tickets are £5 and available via paypal ‘ruthiegood@fsmail.net’. Enquiries: sales@allornothingretro.co.uk