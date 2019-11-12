Holidays AREN'T coming as Coca-Cola Christmas truck snubs Milton Keynes once again

The famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck will snub Milton Keynes once again this year, the Citizen can reveal.

The iconic truck begins its annual festive UK tour this weekend and will stop at 19 town and city centres to distribute free cans of drink.

The nearest stop to Milton Keynes will be Watford

But, for the second year running, Milton Keynes is not on the tour schedule.

The huge red truck, made famous in the soft drink giant’s ultra festive TV adverts, has been a regular fixture in MK’s Christmas calendar for years and attracts hundreds of visitors.

Last year the Coca-Cola blamed an “updating” of the route, saying they were visiting fewer locations but spending longer in each one.

This year, for the first time, Coca-Cola has partnered with Crisis - the national charity for homelessness. As part of the partnership, Coca-Cola has pledged to donate 10p to the charity for each can recycled by visitors at the truck tour.

One member of the public said: “It's ironic that Milton Keynes is known as the youth capital of homelessness in the UK and yet the truck isn't even coming here.”

The list of cities the truck will visit includes Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Bristol, Cardiff and Portsmouth. The nearest location to Milton Keynes will be Watford, where it is due to pull up outside Asda on Wednesday December 4.

“We try to cover as much of the country as we can but unfortunately we can’t visit every town and city,” a Coca-Cola spokesman said.