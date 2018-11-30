Homebuilder's donation helps Milton Keynes pupils shine bright

Pupils at Fairfields Primary School in Milton Keynes have received a donation of hi-vis vests from David Wilson Homes to help them remain safe and seen as part of Road Safety Week.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton has given the school 100 of the safety jackets for their pupils to wear whilst walking to and from school, ensuring they can be easily seen on the roads during the darker nights.

Road Safety Week ran from November 19th to 25th and inspires thousands of schools, organisations and communities to take action on road safety and promote life-saving messages during the week and beyond.

Fairfields Primary School is located on the homebuilder’s Fairfields development and the donation of hi-vis vests is part of David Wilson Homes’ ongoing commitment to the education facility.

Matthew Shotton, Head Teacher at Fairfields Primary School, said: “We aim to provide the pupils of our school with an engaging curriculum through enjoyable trips and visits, and we’d like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes for the donation of hi-vis vests that will help us achieve this.”

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “With many of our developments having schools located close by or on site, we want to ensure pupils remain safe and visible as the nights draw in.

“We are supporting Road Safety Week with a donation of hi-vis vests to Fairfields Primary School, helping the children to stay seen whilst maintaining their ambition to make the journey to school on foot.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ hi-vis vests were particularly useful during Road Safety Week, whilst being certain to benefit the pupils in their future commute to school throughout the winter months.

For more information about Fairfields, please call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8482 or the Barratt sales team on 033 3355 8481. Alternatively you can visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or www.dwh.co.uk