Emergency services are currently at the scene of a 'fear for welfare' incident in Caldecotte, Milton Keynes this afternoon.

There are unconfirmed reports that a chemical may be involved and neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

Tredington Grove and Wadesmill Lane are closed to traffic at this time.

A police spokesman said: "We would advise local residents to keep doors and windows shut while this incident is ongoing."

More to follow.

