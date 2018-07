Fire has severely damaged two single-storey semi-detached houses in Marram Close, Beanhill.

Firefighters were called to the blaze shortly after 6am this morning. Two crews from Great Holm, two from Broughton and one from Bletchley attended the incident.

Firefighters used three main jets, two hose reels, two sets of breathing apparatus and a turntable ladder.

No injuries have been reported.