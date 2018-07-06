Horse around this summer at the Ride High Equestrian Centre in Milton Keynes

The whole family will be entertained during the summer months with a visit to the Ride High Equestrian Centre in Milton Keynes as they experience pony agility sessions, have-a-go days, pony camps and much more.

Set in 37 acres of countryside in Loughton, in the heart of Milton Keynes, the centre will be introducing extra sessions from Monday 16th July – Sunday 2ndSeptember. In addition to the usual busy timetable of riding lessons, visitors of all ages and ability will be able to try their hand at everything from grooming and tacking up to pony agility during the holiday weeks.

For the first time the Ride High Equestrian Centre will be offering 3 and 5-day Pony Camps this summer. The ultimate holiday experience, children will be immersed in the life of the equestrian centre and get involved in feeding and caring for the ponies.

They will be riding, learning more about dressage and jumping, exploring the local countryside on the ponies, and finishing up with a gymkhana to celebrate their achievements.

New for summer is Pony Agility. These fun filled, non-ridden sessions will teach children to overcome challenging obstacles with their pony, navigating through the agility course and communicating using body language and building trust with their equine pal.

For children aged 5 - 7 years the popular Pony Hour returns. Children will get to enjoy an experience with the Ride High ponies on the ground and in the saddle in these special one-hour sessions. They’ll learn what it takes to look after a pony and have a 30-minute riding lesson.

Another returning activity to the equestrian centre roster is Have-a-Go Pony Fun. Ideal for beginners, these innovative two-hour sessions include a riding lesson, pony care, and making a connection with the horse on the ground in a group agility session.

The ever-popular Pony Pat and Play experience returns, where the whole family can get involved as they meet one of the centre’s littlest ponies in the summer garden. There’s even a free tea or coffee for the adults.

The programme tops off with the ever-popular Pony Experience Days, offering more experienced children and adults the opportunity to spend a day on the yard as an equestrian trainee.

Joanna Fay, managing director of the Ride High Equestrian Centre, said: “We had such a successful half term that we knew we had to introduce bigger and better programmes for summer and we’re delighted to be launching the new pony camps in addition to our regular timetable.

"With over 25 horses at the centre we’ve got plenty of activities to offer everyone, no matter their age, ability or experience. We almost sold out during half term so we’d urge anyone thinking of booking to get in quickly, we look forward to saying hello to our new visitors this summer.”

For more details and prices, visit www.ridehighequestriancentre.co.uk