Horsebox and building destroyed in fire which spread to field in Milton Keynes town

A horsebox and building were destroyed in the fire at Paddock Lane, Woburn Sands

The blaze, which started around 4.36pm spread to a field which also suffered damage.

Eight appliances and crews were at the scene, along with two officers.

A road closure was put in place by police.

Firefighters remained at the scene until around 8.30pm, and then returned at intervals overnight and this morning for reinspection and to check for emerging hotspots.

A spokeman said: “The horse box and building were 100 per cent damaged by fire, and approximately 75m by 35m of the field was damaged.

“The firefighters used three main jets, one hose reel jet, beaters, hay drags, and thermal imaging camera lighting.”

Earlier fire crews were called to Ousebank Way, Stony Stratford, where a moped and park bench were destroyed in a fire.

One appliance and crew from West Ashland attended.