Hospice Santa Dash in Milton Keynes

Dashing Santas turned Willen Lake into a sea of red and white for the annual Willen Hospice Santa Dash on Sunday (December 16).

More than 550 St Nicks of all ages ran, jogged or walked around the lake to help raise more than £7,500 for their local charity.

Tracey Jago, senior events fundraiser at Willen Hospice, said “I would like to thank everyone who took part and made it such an incredible morning.

“There was a brilliant atmosphere down at the lake and most importantly, those who supported us have helped us raise a fantastic amount for their local Hospice.”

Willen Hospice needs to raise £9 every minute of the year from the local community.

To donate visit willen-hospice.org.uk/donate