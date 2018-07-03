Hospice welcomes Milton Keynes to Amsterdam cyclists home

Willen Hospice has welcomed home 40 cyclists who embarked on an epic 300km ride from MK to Amsterdam, raising more than £51,000 for the charity.

The team spent three days cycling the route, which took them from the Hospice to the port of Harwich, across the channel to the Hook of Holland, before taking the beautiful journey along the coast, and inland to Amsterdam.

Willen Hospice chief executive, Peta Wilkinson said: “I would like to thank each and every one of the amazing cyclists and support crew who travelled to Amsterdam. What a fabulous challenge! The effort they put in to not only the cycling, but into their fundraising, and to the teamwork and support they showed each other during the ride, has been phenomenal.”

Chris Blackham from Cycle4good, who supported the Hospice to organise the challenge, added: “The riders, whether experienced or new to cycling, were a superb group and their sense of fun and determination to raise as much as they could for Willen Hospice ensured they got though the 180 miles to Amsterdam together. Well done to everyone!”

Willen Hospice is also encouraging keen cyclists to sign up for the charity’s Ride for Willen Sportif.

It takes place on 2 September, starting at Cranfield University. Riders can take on three routes of either 27, 40 or 65 miles, around the picturesque villages and outskirts of Milton Keynes. Find out more at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/rideforwillen