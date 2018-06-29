Host a blooming great tea party in Milton Keynes and support Marie Curie charity

Brew up in support of Marie Curie

With the support of Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, Marie Curie is calling on people in Buckinghamshire to hold a Blooming Great Tea Party this summer and support the charity which provides care and support for people living with a terminal illness.

Inspired by Britain’s love of baking, hosting a Blooming Great Tea Party, whether big or small is a great excuse to get together with loved ones.

Try out a theme for the event or bake some much-loved goodies – it really is up to you.

Marie Curie’s summer fundraising campaign raises vital funds for the charity which provides care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their families.

Tea parties across the UK have raised over £4.5 million since the campaign started in 2008.

Shirley Stimson from the Milton Keynes fundraising group said: “It’s easy to support Marie Curie with a Blooming Great Tea Party and it really is up to you how you decide to join in. Every pound raised will help Marie Curie Nurses care for someone living with a terminal illness locally and their family.”

To register your Blooming Great Tea Party or for tea party inspiration visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty or call 0800 716 146