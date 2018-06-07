Households affected by Milton Keynes floods can claim hardship cash from council

Urgent measures to support households affected by flooding have now been approved by Milton Keynes council.

The Cabinet has agreed an emergency Hardship Grant of £200 will be available to those who were severely affected by the floods of May 28 and May 28 - whether they are tenants or home owners.

The fund will cover the costs of buying items such as food, clothes and laundry.

For residents who have not had insurance to cover the costs of flood damage to their property, the Council may provide further financial support to pay for items such as white goods and flooring.

This will be assessed using similar criteria as those used for Council’s existing Local Welfare Provision scheme. The Hardship Grant is open to all affected residents, regardless of the ownership status of the property they live in.

It has also been agreed that Council Tax will suspended for those homes affected by the floods on 27 to 28 May 2018.

For its own tenants who have suffered “ significant flooding”, MK council will automatically waive rent for two months.

“No council tenant will be left out of pocket if they have had to pay for temporary accommodation due to the floods,” said a spokesman.

The council has also pledged to commission an independent expert review into issues such as drainage, street cleaning, and flood prevention measures to address public concerns and make any recommendations as required.

For more information or to apply call 01908 252570.

