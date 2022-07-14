Households in Milton Keynes suffer low water pressure from taps and schools forced to close due to no water today

Pupils have been sent home from some MK schools as a water supply glitch affected a large chunk of the city today.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 12:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 12:39 pm

People in many parts of MK have wondered why their taps do not seems to be working properly today.

Some found they had just a dribble of water coming out while others, including some schools, found they had none.

The Shenley area has been badly affected and pupils had to be sent home from Shenley School due to the lack of water

There appears to be a burst water main at Kiln Farm and another in Bletchley

Anglian Water has now sent out an apology and said there is a problem with pressure and they are working to fix it.

It is understood a pressure pump or pumps have failed and a burst water main in the Bletchley area, at Denbigh West, has added to the difficulties. Flooding has also been reported at Kiln Farm and this is believed to be another burst main.

The problem is affecting the area between Bletchley and the north of MK , up to Kiln Farm. The MK3 postcode area is particularly affected.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We are sorry about the water supply problems...Our engineers are working hard to have everything fixed by 1.30pm”

Further details cab be found here.

As the problem is being fixed, some people may experience cloudy or white water. This is caused by air in the water supply and is perfectly harmless.

It will disappear if the water in a glass is allowed to stand for a while, say Anglian Water.

Milton KeynesAnglian Water