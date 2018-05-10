How Milton Keynes businesses turned £50 into £50k and had fun on the way

Almost £50,000 has been raised in a £50 challenge fundraiser organised by a law firm in Milton Keynes.

In January, 25 teams from local companies took part in the first Franklins £50 Challenge to raise money for Willen Hospice and Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northamptonshire.

It started with a £50 donation from Franklins Solicitors LLP, who have offices in Milton Keynes and Northampton, to each team. It was then up to the teams to take the £50 start-up money and think up and undertake a range of fundraising activities to raise as much money as possible over an 8-week period.

Some of the activities included cake sales, raffles, quiz nights, a car wash, sales of bouquets for Valentine’s and pancakes for pancake day, plus the unusual ‘Curry in a hurry’ and slime sales.

Simon Long, managing partner at Franklins, said: “Over the course of the challenge, it was amazing to see way the various teams really threw themselves into the challenge and the variety of fundraising activities they undertook. There’s been a great deal of enthusiasm from all the teams to help raise money for such great causes and it’s been humbling how many people chose to be a part of this activity.” The Challenge came to a close on March 23 and on 26th April 2018 we held a joint awards ceremony in order to celebrate the first Franklins £50 Challenge and the amazing fundraising of the teams involved.

Sarah Canning, partner at Franklins, opened the event and John Helm from Cynthia Spencer Hospice and Amy Shaw from Willen Hospice presented the awards throughout the evening.

Amy said: “The Franklin’s £50 Challenge has been a wonderful success for Willen Hospice. Every team that participated displayed fantastic passion and drive to raise money in support of their local hospice. This passion is reflected in the phenomenal total that was raised for Willen Hospice and the care it provides. Thank you to Franklins Solicitors LLP for sponsoring such a brilliant challenge and to all the teams that participated.”

The winners are:

Best Team Name

For Cynthia Spencer Hospice – Greencore with ‘Marks & Cynthia Spencer’

For Willen Hospice – LeasePlan with ‘Where there’s a Willen there’s a way!’

Most Creative Fundraising

For Cynthia Spencer Hospice – Albion Sales & Lettings with their Slime Sales

For Willen Hospice – Indigo Medical with their Curry in a Hurry activity

Most Raised from a Single Event

For Cynthia Spencer Hospice – Greencore with James Aron’s 1000 Miles

For Willen Hospice – Handelsbanken with The Music Quiz of the Year

£50 Challenge Champions

For Cynthia Spencer Hospice – Greencore who raised £10,312.24

For Willen Hospice – Coca Cola who raised £8,157.42

Together the two charities made the final and most anticipated announcement of the evening, the fact that the Franklins £50 Challenge 2018 had raised a staggering £48,969.61, an achievement that exceeded expectations.

With the close of the 2018 challenge, Franklins announced that it will be supporting the Franklins £50 Challenge for 2019, with both Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Willen Hospice and also MacIntyre.

The Franklins £50 Challenge is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to support local charities, to promote your business and a chance to network with other participating companies.

The 2019 challenge will begin on January 24. Teams should register by the end of December 2018, but the sooner the better.

If you would like to register a team for The Franklins £50 Challenge 2019 in aid of local charities: Cynthia Spencer Hospice (Northamptonshire), MacIntyre and Willen Hospice (Buckinghamshire), or to find out more about what is involved, please visit www.franklins-sols.co.uk/50challenge or contact Jodie Commercial on jodie.commercial@franklins-sols.co.uk or call 01908 660966.