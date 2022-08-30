Huge fire in Milton Keynes destroys several vehicles and shipping containers

Firefighters were called to the incident in Paddocks Lane, Woburn Sands, at 2.23am this morning with Bow Brickhill Road closed while crews worked at the scene.

The area affected by the fire measured around 100m x 100m, with firefighters using three main jets, turntable ladder, water carrier and small gear.

Six appliances and crews and two officers were in attendance at the height of the fire along with Thames Valley Police.

Firefighters battled a huge fire in Paddocks Lane, Woburn Sands, earlier today

The appliances and crews attended from:

West Ashland

Broughton

Newport Pagnell

Bedfordshire

Firefighters are likely to remain at the scene during the course of today.