Huge fire in Milton Keynes destroys several vehicles and shipping containers
Th blaze which started in a pile of green waste and reached a height of 3 metres, destroyed two vans, an HGV trailer, and three shipping containers.
Firefighters were called to the incident in Paddocks Lane, Woburn Sands, at 2.23am this morning with Bow Brickhill Road closed while crews worked at the scene.
The area affected by the fire measured around 100m x 100m, with firefighters using three main jets, turntable ladder, water carrier and small gear.
Six appliances and crews and two officers were in attendance at the height of the fire along with Thames Valley Police.
The appliances and crews attended from:
West Ashland
Broughton
Newport Pagnell
Bedfordshire
Firefighters are likely to remain at the scene during the course of today.
> Fire crews also attended a flooding incident at flats in Hopton Grove, Newport Pagnell on Friday, (26/8) when water had leaked through a kitchen ceiling .