Huge grass fire was visible for miles in Milton Keynes

More than 30 firefighters tackled a massive grass fire that was visible for miles last night (Wednesday).

The blaze affected nine acres of land in Bletchley Road, Newton Longville.

Firefighters were called shortly after 7pm and used hosereels, water backpacks and beaters to control the blaze and stop it from spreading ever further.

Two appliances and crews from Broughton, one from Great Holm, one from Newport Pagnell, one from Buckingham, one from Woburn, the Incident Command Unit from Aylesbury and two officers attended the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.