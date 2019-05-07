Huge plume of smoke seen from Milton Keynes after massive blaze at at Aerodrome

A huge plume of smoke can be seen from Milton Keynes this afternoon as firefighters battle a blaze at an industrial unit in Northamptonshire.

The huge column of black smoke visible in Milton Keynes is coming from a blaze at Sywell Aerodrome Business Park more than 25 miles away.

The huge plume of smoke

Fire broke out in an industrial unit at the aerodrome at around 12.45pm today and firefighters are currently struggling to get the flames under control.

Currently the substances that is burning is unknown but police are warning people in the areas to keep their doors and windows shut.

People from all over MK have posted photos of the smoke plume on social media.

Head over to our sister site The Northampton Chronicle and Echo for live coverage, pictures and video.