Hundreds enjoy a free day of wellbeing at yoga studio in Stony Stratford

Hundreds of people were inspired to take care of their health and wellbeing at an open day held in Stony Stratford.

Free classes in yoga, pilates and mindfulness meditation were taken up by more than 300 people who visited the Whitespace Yoga and Wellbeing Studio in St Paul’s Court, on Saturday, April 28.

Group yoga at Whitespace Studio

The studio opened its doors to residents of all ages throughout the day who enjoyed a variety of classes – energising ‘pick-me-up’ yoga flow, total-body conditioning with pilates, or a ‘pause button’ restorative to calm both body and mind - there was a class for everyone.

Deborah Berryman, yoga teacher and founder, said: “We are thrilled at how many people came to check out the studio, meet our friendly team and enjoy a free class. Helping people think differently about yoga and wellbeing by making it fun, inspiring and accessible for everyone is at the heart of what we do. It was a great day for everyone and we want to thank everyone who came and gave us a whirl. We can’t wait to welcome people back to continue their journey towards a happier, healthier life.”

Whitespace Yoga and Wellbeing Studio offers over 55 classes each week catering to all abilities – from beginners and seasoned practitioners. They run meditation, yoga, pilates and specialist courses and workshops for pregnancy and baby yoga, with something to suit all ages.

For further information about Whitespace Studios visit www.whitespacestudio.co.uk