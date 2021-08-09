Hunt launched for 12-year-old girl missing in Milton Keynes tonight

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a young girl who has gone missing from Milton Keynes.

Mannat Mann, aged 12, was last seen in St Lucia Crescent in Newton Leys at around 6.50pm tonight.

Mannat is Asian, around 5ft 6ins tall, and has long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a grey coloured long-sleeve top, black tracksuit bottoms, white socks and black trainers.

Mannat Mann

Inspector Gemma Price, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for help in locating Mannat, who we are growing increasingly concerned for.

“I would ask that anyone who believes they have seen her, or has information on her whereabouts, to please make contact with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do this either by reporting online, or calling 101, and please quote reference 43210356187 while doing so.”