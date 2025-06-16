A mum-of-two who spent £120,000 on plastic surgery says she's ageing in reverse after ditching fillers and Botox in favour of biohacking - and now gets mistaken for a 17-year-old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Kiss, 37, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, once embraced the ultra-glam look, complete with peroxide blonde hair, fake tan, fillers and long nails.

Over nearly two decades, Tracy had five boob jobs, chin liposuction, an upper eyelid lift, a rhinoplasty, a BBL, labiaplasty, and teeth straightening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ditched the Botox

She also got quarterly Botox and facial fillers, plus other beauty treatments like semi permanent make-up top-up or eyelash extensions.

Tracy Kiss, 37, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, turned her back on cosmetic surgery entirely and committed to a radical new regime: biohacking. | Tracy Kiss / SWNS

New anti-ageing secret

But after a breast reduction nine months ago - she turned her back on cosmetic surgery - paying £120,000 in total for the surgery and removal.

And she has now committed to a radical new regime: biohacking.

Biohacking is a way of slowing down ageing by “hacking” your bodily functions through technological means such as oxygen chambers and infrared therapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Kiss, 37, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, turned her back on cosmetic surgery entirely and committed to a radical new regime: biohacking. | Tracy Kiss / SWNS

Extreme anti-ageing regime

It’s a growing trend popularised by US tech millionaire Bryan Johnson, who made headlines for his extreme anti-ageing routines – including blood transfusions from his son.

Often called the “British Bryan Johnson” by her friends, Tracy says people constantly mistake her for a teenager, and often think her teenage children are older than her.

I spend up to £1,000 a week on anti-ageing treatments

Tracy has weekly treatments in oxygen chambers, infrared therapy and human regeneration to decrease her biological age.

She spends between £500 and £1,000 per week on her various treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Kiss, 37, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, turned her back on cosmetic surgery entirely and committed to a radical new regime: biohacking. | Tracy Kiss / SWNS

“People stop us in the street and assume we’re a group of teens hanging out,” Tracy said.

I’m 37 and get mistaken for a teenager

“They’ll ask, ‘Where’s your adult? Where’s the responsible person?’ and I’m like, I am the mum, I'm here with my two children!”

Tracy’s children, Millie, 17, and Gabriele, 13, find it hilarious, with people even mistaking her son for being her daughter’s child.

“She’s 17 and she probably looks like she’s 28 whereas they think I'm their child.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m frequently asked for ID if I buy glue or energy drinks or gardening equipment. People constantly say to me ‘no sorry you look too young’.”

Various biological tests have also shown that her body clock is a decade younger than she actually is.

To achieve her youthful look, Tracy uses a wide range of tools and techniques including oxygen chambers, infrared therapy, a vegan diet, and a “human regenerator.”

Tracy Kiss, 37, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, turned her back on cosmetic surgery entirely and committed to a radical new regime: biohacking. | Tracy Kiss / SWNS

“I also use a human regenerator, which is effectively using atoms and ions to regenerate cell renewal naturally in the body,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her daily routine includes drinking adaptogen coffee, hanging upside down from a pull-up bar outside her house for “better blood flow to the brain,” infrared sauna therapy, oxygen chambers, and sessions in the human regenerator.

She also follows a strict vegan diet and avoids processed food.

Tracy now spends several thousand pounds a month on her biohacking lifestyle, with some sessions costing up to £500 each.

“It does come at a cost. It can be several thousands a month. Some sessions can be up to £500.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Tracy says it's worth every penny, and far better value than unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Tracy Kiss, 37, from Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, turned her back on cosmetic surgery entirely and committed to a radical new regime: biohacking. | Tracy Kiss / SWNS

“It gives you that quality of life that otherwise you may have spent on takeaway food or going to the pub, on holiday, getting sunburned.”

The mum-of-two turned to biohacking after she “woke up” from Botox and fillers, Tracy said.

“I would have Botox and fillers, and I got to the point where I used to be very glamorous, with long, peroxide blonde hair, long nails, fake tan, lots of makeup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I just woke up. I came back to actually, what's important, natural beauty is more important.”

After spending £120,000 on various treatments, Tracy then had a breast reduction surgery.

Now substituting it all for the biohacking lifestyle, she now describes herself as superhuman.

“I would absolutely describe myself as superhuman,” she said.

“Everyone thinks that biohackers are conspiracy theorists in tinfoil hats, but it’s actually the opposite of that. It’s definitely successful”