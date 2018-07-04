Iain Stewart MP visits UK Mail depot in his Milton Keynes South constituency

Iain Stewart MP this morning visited UK Mail, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, in Milton Keynes to tour operations and discuss the company’s recent growth and contribution to the local community.

Around 195 people work on site and delivering parcels in the local area. The UK Mail depot provides a vital service for local businesses and constituents who rely on UK Mail for e-commerce deliveries and collections.

It also hosts the UK Mail contact centre offering customers services to the South of England and dealing with all social media enquiries.

The 102,524 sq ft site opened to serve the Milton Keynes constituency and surrounding postcodes in November 2017 with an investment of £11.8m and handles up to 19,000 parcels a day.

Peter Fuller, CEO, UK Mail said: “We are delighted Iain Stewart has come to visit this key site for our operations which opened less than a year ago following an investment of £11.8m with state of the art technology and the space to grow.

"We very much welcome his interest in UK Mail and our future. We will continue to contribute to the constituency through jobs and by servicing local businesses in Milton Keynes and the wider region.”

Iain Stewart MP added: “I am very grateful to Peter and his team for making me so welcome at UK Mail today. Both locally and nationally, I have a great interest in logistics and it was very useful for me to learn more about UK Mail’s operations, new technology, plus how significant changes in the way we shop poses challenges for logistics. It was also very helpful to learn about their plans for the future.”