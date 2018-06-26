Image issued after theft and fraud in Milton Keynes

Police have released a CCTV image of a man and woman officers would like to speak to in connection with an incident of theft and fraud in Milton Keynes.

A number of unusual financial transactions were noticed on a 78-year-old’s bank account and her bank contacted her to make her aware.

Her bank discovered several unauthorised transactions having been made at various locations including in Milton Keynes, Bedford and Bozeat, Northamptonshire, between 22 March and 23 March 2018.

When the victim checked her bag, she noticed her bank card was no longer there.

Investigating officer PC Shantell Woodward said: “We are investigating this incident in which a bank card was stolen and was used to make fraudulent transactions.

“As part of this investigation we are releasing a CCTV image of a man and woman we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries, as they may have information which could assist.

“If you have any information about who the people in the image are, or any information which may be relevant, please contact police.”

Call 101 quoting reference '43180089570', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.