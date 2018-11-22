Improve your reading skills with help from new Milton Keynes group run by volunteers

A new group has been formed in Milton Keynes to help people improve their reading abilities.

Read Easy Milton Keynes South (REMKS) has been launched to help readers from the city and surrounding areas to gain and improve reading skills.

It is an affiliated group of the national Read Easy UK organisation, founded in 2010 by Ginny Williams-Ellis, a literacy tutor at Dorchester Prison. Read Easy is a not-for-profit organisation that recruits, trains and supports volunteers to give one-to-one tuition to adults who struggle with reading.

Readers are age 18 and over and have a wide variety of reading skills and experience.

A spokesman said: “We have a team of seven committee members, one co-ordinator, and several coaches who are dedicated to passing along to others a passion for reading and communicating.”

The new group, sponsored by the Milton Keynes Community Foundation, is welcoming new readers.

If you are interested in being a coach, contact the group via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ReadEasyMKSouth/ or via telephone: 07422 523 858.

Contact Sue Warden, co-ordinator at https://readeasy.org.uk/groups/milton-keynes/