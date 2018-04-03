IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

It might only be the first day of the working week after a nice long Bank Holiday weekend, but that hasn’t stopped many of us counting down the minutes until pub o’clock.

Click the link above or the gallery icon in the main image to see the list.

Here’s 47 old pubs from days gone by in the Milton Keynes area that aren’t there anymore.

It’s one to shed a nostalgic tear over and is quite staggering just how many pubs have closed down the years.

One pub that is bucking the trend is The Cherry Tree, operated by Oakman Inns, which has become Olney’s first new pub for decades and you can take a look inside here.

Looking for somewhere to enjoy a drink on a sunny day in MK? Help is at hand here.