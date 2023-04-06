News you can trust since 1981
Father and daughter duo Kuvo and Meeko, the Asian short-clawed otters, enjoyed a feast of cooked quails eggs collected from a local supplier.Father and daughter duo Kuvo and Meeko, the Asian short-clawed otters, enjoyed a feast of cooked quails eggs collected from a local supplier.
In pictures: Animals at Woburn Safari Park enjoy Easter-themed goodies

They were having an egg-cellent time

By Raheela BhattiContributor
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:41 BST

The animals at Woburn Safari Park are preparing for an ‘eggs-travangant’ Easter

They are enjoying a host of yummy enrichment gifts from egg-filled treats for Meeko and Kovu, our curious short-clawed otters, to honey-covered melons for Georgia, one of the black bears.

The treats enjoyed by Vera the tiger were made by children who attended the safari park’s Easter holiday workshops.

Take a look at these pictures of the Easter fun.

The Barbary macaque troop excitedly tucked into a mix of decorated paper eggs

1. Barbary macaque

The Barbary macaque troop excitedly tucked into a mix of decorated paper eggs Photo: Submitted

The Barbary macaque troop also enjoyed some eggs collected from the Park’s rhea.

2. An egg-cellent treat

The Barbary macaque troop also enjoyed some eggs collected from the Park’s rhea. Photo: Submitted

The colourful paper eggs were filled with treats from the keepers

3. Goodie-filled treats

The colourful paper eggs were filled with treats from the keepers Photo: Submitted

One of the Asian short-clawed otters investigates the Easter baskets

4. What's in here?

One of the Asian short-clawed otters investigates the Easter baskets Photo: Submitted

AnimalsWoburn Safari Park