The animals at Woburn Safari Park are preparing for an ‘eggs-travangant’ Easter

They are enjoying a host of yummy enrichment gifts from egg-filled treats for Meeko and Kovu, our curious short-clawed otters, to honey-covered melons for Georgia, one of the black bears.

The treats enjoyed by Vera the tiger were made by children who attended the safari park’s Easter holiday workshops.

Take a look at these pictures of the Easter fun.

Barbary macaque The Barbary macaque troop excitedly tucked into a mix of decorated paper eggs

An egg-cellent treat The Barbary macaque troop also enjoyed some eggs collected from the Park's rhea.

Goodie-filled treats The colourful paper eggs were filled with treats from the keepers

What's in here? One of the Asian short-clawed otters investigates the Easter baskets