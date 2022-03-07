In pictures: Protesters join Ukraine Stop The War rally in Milton Keynes

Dozens of anti war protesters joined a demonstration in Milton Keynes city centre yesterday to oppose the war in Ukraine.

The rally was part of a global day of action organised by CODEPINK, Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the No To NATO network.

It was organised by Milton Keynes Peace and Justice Network and took place at in City Square, at the shopping centre.

A spokesman for the rally said: "We called on everyone who opposes this war to take to the streets on March 6 in a massive display of global opposition to the war and the warmongers.

"The war in Ukraine is a disaster for the people of Ukraine and a terrible threat to us all, including increasing the danger of nuclear war. We oppose the Russian invasion and call for the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops.

"We recognise that the expansion of NATO and the aggressive approach of Western states have helped cause the crisis and we demand an end to NATO expansion. We also oppose sanctions that will harm ordinary Russians and call on all countries to welcome refugees fleeing the war."

The spokesman added: "There have already been many anti-war demonstrations in Russia and many other countries. We need a unified response by peace-loving people around the world to say No to War in Ukraine; Yes to Negotiations and Peace."

Photographer Jane Russell was there to record the event.

1. Dozens of protesters joined a rally in Milton Keynes city centre yesterday (5/3) to oppose the war in Ukraine

2. The rally was organised by Milton Keynes Peace and Justice Network

3. The rally, held at centre:mk, was organised by Milton Keynes Peace and Justice Network

4. Protesters carrying the Ukraine flag joined the rally organised by Milton Keynes Peace and Justice Network