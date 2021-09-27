In pictures: Shoppers help celebrate Midsummer Place's 21st birthday in Milton Keynes

Hugely popular Milton Keynes shopping centre Midsummer Place laid on two days of entertainment to celebrate its 21st birthday this weekend.

Visitors enjoyed with a host of activities, sweet treats, games and funfair rides to mark the occasion.

The centre was full of the sounds from generations past and present, played live by a DJ, who gave away prizes each day in return for challenges.

There were rides and activities, including a giant inflatable train-obstacle-course and a hook a duck stall.

The birthday event supported One Great Day, with proceeds from the activities donated to the Henry Allen Trust and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Photographer Jane Russel was there to capture the fun on camera.

Smiling for the camera

There were games and prizes

Hook a duck proved popular

Families enjoyed the entertainment