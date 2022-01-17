Injured man rescued from car following two vehicle collision in Milton Keynes

A man suffered minor injuries after being involved in a two car collision in Tinkers Bridge, Milton Keynes, this morning. (17/1)8.59

The accident happened just before 9am with firefighters assisting South Central Ambulance Service to help the injured man from his vehicle. A second man, who was uninjured, managed to get out of the car before emergency services arrived.

One appliance and crew from West Ashlands attended, along with one officer.

Emergency services attended a two car collision in Tinkers Bridge, Milton Keynes, this morning (17/1)

Thames Valley Police and South Central Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Fire crews were also called to a car fire at Saxon Gate West, Central Milton Keynes, at 7.45pm last night, (16/1).

One appliance and crew from Broughton attended.

The firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet. The car was destroyed by the fire.