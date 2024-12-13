Innovative students at Kents Hill Park School raise money for Milton Keynes charity

Students at Kents Hill Park Secondary School have successfully raised over £1000 to support young people escaping domestic abuse.

The funds will contribute to holiday activities for children at the Milton Keynes domestic abuse refuge, operated by the local charity MK Act.

The 190 students from across all year groups from Walker House, employed creative fundraising methods including selling vouchers for a fun water fight, break the rules day (very popular), a coin trail which stretched across the playground, donut day and a bake sale, and a KH Valentines celebration where students made cards, crochet hearts and stickers which other students could send to friends in the school via an in-school delivery service from the students in Walker House. These efforts reflect the students' commitment and innovative spirit in supporting a meaningful cause.

Laura Holt, teacher of Head of Houses at the school, praised the students' initiative: “It’s been brilliant to see the students work together to choose a charity they’d like their house to support this year, and to work with them to bring their fundraising ideas to life.”

To raise awareness about domestic abuse and to thank the students for their creative fundraising efforts, the team from MK Act led an assembly at the school, explaining what a domestic abuse refuge is like and discussing the impact of domestic abuse.

Sue Burke, CEO of MK Act, expressed her gratitude: “The kindness and understanding shown by students at the school was heartwarming. Almost half of the children across the UK living in a refuge are of school age, and we see first-hand how education is disrupted by domestic abuse. We are very grateful to the young people and staff at Kents Hill for choosing to support MK Act and help other children to enjoy their school holiday breaks.”

The efforts of Kents Hill Park School students highlight the power of youth involvement in community support and the positive impact such initiatives can have.

For more information about MK Act and how you can support their efforts, please visit www.mkact.com