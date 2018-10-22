Internet safety on agenda at CryptoParty in Milton Keynes

Learn more about internet safety at CryptoParty MK during talks by cybersecurity experts and other participants.

Cryptoparty MK: Episode 2 is returning to MK Gallery on Thursday, November 1, at 7pm featuring talks and workshops on cyber warfare, ethical hacking, blockchain technology, social media and phishing attacks, fake news, two-factor authentication and more.

The event is free of charge and suitable for all levels.

All attending will be given free data detox kits to continue to understand your digital footprint after the event.

You are welcome to take smartphones and laptops to get the most out of the workshops.

The three-hour event will feature lecturers from Open University as well as industry experts from both Milton Keynes and London.

CryptoParty MK is supported by MK Gallery, MK Community Foundation and partnered with Open University.

Organisers GirlsCode MK encourage women of all ages and backgrounds to attend.

Visit girlscodemk.co.uk/cryptoparty/