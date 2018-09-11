intu Milton Keynes ‘gets personal’ with their male shoppers

Autumn/winter fashion is flying onto the rails at intu Milton Keynes this September with the launch of a new and exciting season of fashion, with one extra special addition.

After the success of partnering with local female personal shopper, Isabel Kelly from The Wardrobe Edit, the shopping centre has announced a new and exclusive styling service for men.

intu Milton Keynes has partnered with fashion stylist Muz Murad of Murad Styling, offering fashion conscious male shoppers a unique insight into the latest trends.

Muz, who has been working in premium high-end menswear retail for more than 20 years, has moved his career into personal styling for men to offer an executive and personal experience.

Starting his career on Saville Row, Muz will help shoppers find their own distinctive style, from individual pieces to a completely new wardrobe.

His eye for design and style can help shoppers find a new outfit for all occasions, including everything from the perfect suit to casual wear from many of the intu Milton Keynes brands.

“I have been working in the fashion and retail industry for years and it is a real passion of mine. I love the feeling you get when you know you have got your outfit just right, and I want every man to feel that way about what they wear," Muz said.

"I work with men of all shapes and sizes and to all budgets to reinstate self confidence and to encourage men to love fashion as much as I do. intu Milton Keynes has fantastic retailers and brands so I am really excited to be working with them and I look forward to welcoming new and existing clients to the centre.”

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “I am thrilled to welcome Muz to the centre and he will be a fantastic addition to the team. Isabel has brought a new dimension to fashion for our female shoppers, which we are now thrilled to be able to offer for our male customers too. Muz has invaluable experience in menswear and I have no doubt he will do fantastically well.”

If you’re interested in talking to Isabel or Muz to find out more and for a free consultation, contact Isabel on 07966 390176 or visit www.wardrobeedit.uk and contact Muz on 07931 558995 or visit www.muradstyling.com

