intu Milton Keynes has decked the halls and festivities have begun

The magic of Christmas was brought to life at intu Milton Keynes on Saturday when the city centre was transformed into a glittering winter wonderland, lit up by thousands of sparkling lights.

The free event, hosted by MyMiltonKeynes the local Business Improvement District, together with partners, at intu Milton Keynes, drew huge crowds gathered to begin the countdown to Christmas with the spectacular lights-switch on.

Families enjoyed a festive feast of yuletide cheer, with music, dance and a laser display that sent everybody’s Christmas spirit soaring.

Ivan and Emma from Heart breakfast presented the seasonal extravaganza, which marked the opening of a host of fabulously fun and festive activities at intu Milton Keynes.

The traditional carousel is back, there are roasted chestnuts, and sweet treats on the mall, and at the Alpine Village in Oak Court you’ll find a bar and fire pit, Christmas movie showings and much more.

It’s the perfect spot to merrily sip on warm mulled wine, spiced cider and hot chocolate ... not to mention street food including Yorkshire pudding wraps, bubble waffles, candy floss and traditional Bavarian sausages!

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes, said: “The lights switch on was so much fun – it really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas! We’ve got so much planned for the festive season, we hope you’ll join us for shopping, singing, Christmas movies, eating, wrapping and more!”