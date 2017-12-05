intu Milton Keynes have got Christmas all wrapped up

On Friday, shoppers in intu Milton Keynes received a special surprise as the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor David Hopkins was on hand to help launch the festive gift wrapping service.

Armed with sticky tape and rolls of paper, the team of volunteers are now ready to help shoppers that need an extra hand or two to add a finishing touch to that special gift.

Shelley Peppard, general manager at intu Milton Keynes joined the Mayor to wrap the first present of the year, she said: “It’s great to see the wrapping service back again as this is such an important part of the festive period. We raised £5633 last year, and we’re determined to raise even more this year!”

The gift-wrapping station is located at the Customer Information Desk (near Debenhams) and is now open daily until Christmas Eve.

All donations will be shared across several charities, including Advantage Africa, Age UK Milton Keynes, Hope for Hollie, Citizens Advice and Willen Hospice.

Customers are invited to bring their newly purchased Christmas gifts to the station and for a small donation, the gifts will be beautifully wrapped.

Donations start from just £2 depending on the size of each gift and all proceeds go straight to charity.

Bringing the festive spirit to Milton Keynes this year, shoppers at intu Milton Keynes can take a ride on the Christmas Express train, throw snowballs in the Snow Garden, write a letter to Santa, support the homeless with the Giving Tree, listen to live carol singing throughout December and grab a bite to eat and something to drink in the THOR’s tipi family bar.

