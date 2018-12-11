intu Milton Keynes reveals its completed car park

intu Milton Keynes’ spectacular living wall installation and refurbished car park is complete, just in time for Christmas.

Following an investment of £2.8m to transform Milton Keynes’ most centrally located multi-storey car park, the project is finished and now offers the city centre with a premium car park facility, featuring the region’s largest living wall.

intu manager Shelley Peppard at the new car park

The 40ft spectacle dominates the car park entrance and continues up the ramp with two iconic 30ft-long walls of plants and foliage on level two and three, creating a stunning entrance into the centre. “The real surprise is yet to come,” said general manager at intu Milton Keynes, Shelley Peppard.

“In Spring, the walls will start to establish themselves further and blossom into a carpet of colour, giving off summer fragrances.

“We have worked with one of the biggest companies in the world to bring the living wall to life and give our visitors the warmest welcome to central Milton Keynes.”

The wall has been designed to enhance positively through a term called ‘Biophilia’, that links human’s relation with nature and a sense of feeling good. In the warmer months, the wall will also attract wildlife as well as improve the quality of air.

Shelley adds: “The wall is just one part of the refurbishment. Each level of the car park has been completely transformed to create brighter and wider spaces, and overall a better shopping experience.”

The spaces all have improved wayfinding for cars and pedestrians, clearly marked walkways around the car park and a total of 12 bays for electric vehicles.