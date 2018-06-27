Is it too hot for you in Milton Keynes? You'll soon be able to cool down at Aqua Parcs

The highly-anticipated opening of the new Aqua Parcs at Willen Lake has seen hundreds of people apply for the sought-after positions - to spend the summer on the picturesque lake.

More than 180 people applied for the life guard jobs that will see them spend the next four months on the water manning the 120m-long course.

Most positions have been filled and this week, training started just as Aqua Parcs released its opening date of Saturday, July 7.

“We have been taking on applicants and putting them on an intense three-day course as well as recruiting fully qualified open water life guards,” said owner Kieron Murty.

“Unsurprisingly, the positions are extremely popular and the volume of entries has been overwhelming.”

Kieron and business partner, Joe Grix are now eager to get the park open for the public to enjoy over the summer.

Joe said: “Willen Lake is stunning and the weather this year has been outstanding, who wouldn’t want to spend all day on the lake as their job? Our course is one of the biggest in the UK and the largest in the region, with over 30 obstacles, from climbing walls, giant slides, bouncing balls and the super fast figure-of-eight slide.

Aqua Parcs is safe for all to use and is patrolled by life guards at each section, however all participants must be able to swim 25m unaided wearing the park's buoyancy vest. Wetsuit hire is included in the fee and each session lasts one hour.

Once given the safety brief, participants swim 10 metres out to the park and are then free to explore, have fun and go wild!