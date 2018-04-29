Is this one of the best children’s nurseries in Milton Keynes?

A small family-owned nursery in Bletchley has been described as ‘awe inspiring’ by Osted.

The Nursery on the Green was rated as outstanding by inspectors.

They praised it for having a wealth of innovative opportunities and providing a stimulating and exciting environment for children.

“All children make independent choices from a wide and extremely well -organised range of age-appropriate resources to extend their own learning, both indoors and outdoors,” said the Ofsted report.

“They are extremely well prepared for their future learning and their eventual move to school,” it added.

Run by Jacqueline Waller, The Nursery on the Green has 24 places and has been established for over more than 20 years.

