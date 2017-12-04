Is this the biggest and most unusual Christmas tree in Milton Keynes?

Is this the biggest Christmas tree in Milton Keynes?
This picture of Niftylift’s huge festive offering was sent in by Brian Hobbs. If you know of a bigger, or more unusual tree, email pictures and details to editorial@mkcitizen.co.uk
Is this the biggest Christmas tree in Milton Keynes?
This picture of Niftylift’s huge festive offering was sent in by Brian Hobbs. If you know of a bigger, or more unusual tree, email pictures and details to editorial@mkcitizen.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.