It’s A Knockout day of fun for bank staff at charity game of TV classic in Milton Keynes

Banking staff from across the region had fun with a charity game of the TV classic ‘It’s A Knockout’ in Milton Keynes.

A total of 285 Santander employees in 32 teams, took part in eight challenges, including a basketball shootout, a chicken run and a human washing machine.

This was all done in huge costumes and facing foam, water and other obstacles to raise funds for Age UK and Barnardo’s.

Each team was tasked with raising £1,000 and, along with two other ‘It’s a Knockout’ events in Liverpool and Bristol, the total fundraising is now over £173,000.

The events were organised to raise funds for the bank’s charity partners and help Santander UK reach its goal of raising £3 million for Barnardo’s and Age UK by the end of this year.

Keith Moor, chief marketing officer at Santander UK, said: “‘It’s a Knockout’ has become the highlight of our fundraising calendar over the last two years. Employees love the chance to recreate the classic game show with obstacle courses, fancy dress and falling over! Whilst it is a great day out, it underlines our commitment to helping people prosper and supporting those most in need. We want to raise as much money as possible to make a real difference for the communities that we live and work in.”

Head of corporate partnerships at Barnardo’s, Tara Honeywell, said: “It’s great to see so many of Santander’s employees coming together from across the UK to take part in fundraising activities such as this ‘It’s a Knockout’ event. The money raised through these events makes a huge difference to the charity, enabling us to help the most vulnerable children, young people, and families across the UK.”

Hannorah Lee, head of corporate partnerships at Age UK, said: “Every year we’re continually blown away by how many teams turn out for these events and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in Santander’s ‘It’s a Knockout’ event. The money raised for Age UK will help us to provide advice, companionship and support to older people across the country; people who might otherwise have no one to turn to.”