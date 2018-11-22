It’s a long walk to Cyprus for postie from Newport Pagnell

Newport Pagnell postman Malcolm Underwood is planning a walk to Cyprus next March and hopes to raise £1million for a number of charities.

The 59-year-old, who used to work with racehorses, will leave StadiumMK on March 1 and take a route to Dover, ferry to Calais, then into Belgium, Germany, Czechia, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey and finishing in Paralimni Square in Cyprus.

He will be backed up by a support vehicle and he is looking for other help with a motorhome, footwear and other items for his travels.

The distance is approximately 2,500 miles and Malcolm estimates it will take around 4 months.

Charities to benefit include Children in Need, Cancer Research, alzheimers and dementia funds, and the RSPCA. He also wants to help local charities in the countries he is walking through.

If you can help email mallyivy@gmail.com