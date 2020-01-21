'It was not a knife crime' Milton Keynes school plays down stabbing incident

Three hours after reports of a stabbing in the school, teachers at Stantonbury have put a statement out to worried parents.

The statement, which was published on the school's website and sent to the MK Citizen, says the student was assaulted by a fellow pupil and was not badly injured.

Stantonbury International School in MK

The school denies the attack was a "knife crime". Students claim the weapon was a pair of scissors from the school's needlework room.

The campus was placed in lockdown afterwards but lessons have now resumed. However many pupils have been collected by their parents and taken home for the day.

The statement says: "A student at SIS has today assaulted another. The assaulted student is not badly injured and was immediately seen by a first aider. This is not a knife crime.

"Senior staff acted quickly to identify the student who made the assault and to gather as full and accurate a picture of the event itself and the motivation for and context of it. The school also contacted police who are now questioning the relevant students."

It adds: "The school’s role as a community is to act quickly to ensure the safety of all students, to deal with the students involved according to its published policies and in tune with its ethos and to gather as full and accurate a picture as possible of the motivation for and context of any incident .The law applies on the school’s premises and is the business of the police to whom the school has handed all the information in its possession. All students are safe and have returned to their timetabled lessons."

Police and ambulance were called at 10.55am and say the boy, believed to be in Year 10, received a small puncture wound to his back. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"At this stage his injuries are not believed to be life threatening," said a police spokesman.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an assault.