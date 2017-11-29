‘It was scary’ Hundreds of shoppers evacuated from Ikea in Milton Keynes after bomb alert

Hundreds of shoppers were evacuated from Ikea in Milton Keynes on Tuesday after a suspected bomb alert.
Customers were told they had to exit the store and car park immediately due to a “technical problem”.
In fact a suspicious package had been reported.
An Ikea spokesman said: “We can confirm that our Milton Keynes store closed early Tuesday evening following a security alert on-site. Police were immediately called and the store was quickly evacuated as per our standard routines.”
She added: “The store was given the all clear at 9.30pm by the police. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”
A customer said: “It was scary but everyone kept very calm and left quickly by the fire exits and doors.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.