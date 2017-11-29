‘It was scary’ Hundreds of shoppers evacuated from Ikea in Milton Keynes after bomb alert

Hundreds of shoppers were evacuated from Ikea in Milton Keynes on Tuesday after a suspected bomb alert.

Customers were told they had to exit the store and car park immediately due to a “technical problem”.

In fact a suspicious package had been reported.

An Ikea spokesman said: “We can confirm that our Milton Keynes store closed early Tuesday evening following a security alert on-site. Police were immediately called and the store was quickly evacuated as per our standard routines.”

She added: “The store was given the all clear at 9.30pm by the police. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers.”

A customer said: “It was scary but everyone kept very calm and left quickly by the fire exits and doors.”